Developer Stage at PC Gamer Weekender includes Project Cars 2, Overwatch Q&A

The PC Gamer Weekender is full of fun and frolics, but there’s a chance for some learning too – and not that horrible, terrible learning we all became immediately bored of back at school. No, this is learning about games, thanks to the Developer Stage and its array of presentations.

Among the names featured in the presentations – some huge, all interesting – are the likes of the recently announced Project Cars 2, in which the studio will show off new video footage and in-game action on Sunday.

You’ll also be able to watch a video from Overwatch developers on the same day, who will be answering a selection of questions posed to them from their community. That not your thing? Then why not check out the Star Citizen presentation by Chris Gardiner, narrative designer on the game, which will take place both on the Saturday and Sunday.

You’ll also be able to attend chats on Frozen Synapse 2, Tokyo 42, Sunless Skies, For Honor and more across the whole weekend – something for everyone? We’d say so, yes.

The Developer Stage line-up will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.