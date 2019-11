At Square Enix's E3 conference, we got another look at Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and learned more about its story. The game takes place two years after the events of Human Revolution during a "mechanical apartheid" where augmented humans are forced to live in heavily-guarded slums. Adam Jensen is now working for an anti-terrorism task force and also serving as a covert double agent.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is coming in early 2016. Have a look at the trailer below.