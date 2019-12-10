Popular

Detroit: Become Human system requirements are out, but there's still no demo

Quantic Dream's newest release comes to the Epic Games Store later this week.

Detroit: Become Human, a tale of lifelike androids with alarmingly precarious Laws of Robotics programming, was released for the PlayStation 4 in May 2018 but won't be playable on PC until December 12. Courtesy of developer Quantic Dream's Twitter feed, this is what you'll need to play it.

The Low-End Leon:

  • OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz (6 to 8 logical cores minimum highly recommended)
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon HD 7950
  • Video RAM: 3GB or more

The Recommended Rachael:

  • OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)
  • Processor: i5-8400 @ 2.8GHz or Ryzen 5 1600
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
  • Video RAM: 4GB or more

Quantic Dream said that "further specs" will be provided after the game goes live.

Detroit: Become Human is available for pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store, where it will be exclusive for for a year. The expected demo still hasn't turned up, however: I've reached out to Quantic Dream to ask if it's still coming (and if so, when), and will update if I receive a reply.

