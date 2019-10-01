Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and New Light patch notes are here

Destiny 2 is live on Steam today, and is unpacking on my PC as we (figuratively) speak. That's going to take awhile, though (it's been bouncing between 1-2 hours for about 20 minutes now), and since I'm pretty sure I can't be the only one in that boat, this seems like a fine time to check out the full patch notes for the 2.6.0.1 update that also rolled out today.

It's a big one, despite the fiddly version number: The new Finisher system is now in place, PvE damage numbers will be displayed to provide "useful and legible feedback" on your alien ass-kicking capabilities, PvE difficulty has been tuned to offer "a fun, challenging, and rewarding combat experience for a more enjoyable Power climb" against higher-level enemies, and there are buffs and nerfs galore.

Armor 2.0 is finally live, so you can build your stats as you like without having to sacrifice your sexiest looks, Universal Ornaments are here, and Seasonal Artifacts are also now in the mix, giving dedicated players yet another point of Power pursuit. All currently owned gear will be set to Power level 750, and new players will start off at that point as well, and will not be required to play through the Red War, Curse of Osiris or Warmind campaigns in order to access related activities quests—everyone will be able to dive face-first into whatever they want.

There's nothing really "new" to see here—the big features in the patch have been well-covered previously—but if you're curious about specifics, like what's happening to 750 RPM Aggressive Frame SMGs (the "deals bonus damage at close range" has been removed but the 10 percent damage bonus is now part of base damage—exciting!), then this is what you're after. We'll have more in-depth coverage of Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and New Light on Steam at some point after it's finished installing.

The patch notes are substantial, and I've pasted them below at the expense of some formatting: