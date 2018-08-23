Destiny 2 'Last Stand of the Gunslinger' cinematic marks the end of Cayde-6

In June, we asked: Can the Forsaken expansion turn around Destiny 2's fortunes on PC? We'll find out either way when the next chapter of Bungie's space opera lands on September 4. Till then, feast your eyes on the scene-setting cinematic above, showcased on stage at Gamescom today. And then light a candle for poor Cayde-6.

"Destiny 2: Forsaken opens with an explosive jailbreak in the Prison of Elders," reads the trailer's description. "As the most notorious outlaws in the system escape their confines, the only thing standing between them and our home is you and Cayde-6, the most legendary Hunter sworn to protect the City. A Vanguard doesn’t go down without a fight. Witness Cayde’s last stand."

During its Gamescom presentation, Bungie also spoke to Forsaken's new Gambit mode, a hybrid of PvP and PvE which will introduce tiered rewards players can obtain by earning Infamy. Similar to the crucible's Valor, Infamy is tied to rank and will incorporate win streaks. As you might expect, the more matches you win, the faster you'll accrue points.

Tim reckons Gambit is so good it may reignite Destiny 2's PC community, and as Bungie announced today, players will get to sample the new mode next weekend: Gambit will be free to try for all Destiny 2 players for 24 hours starting at 10 am Pacific on Saturday, September 1.