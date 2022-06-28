Where to find every Calus Automaton in Destiny 2

Maybe you've bumped into a Calus Automaton during the new weekly Sever activity and have immediately recoiled, since they kind of look like Furbies without their skin. But don't be alarmed! Like the Calus bobbleheads you find throughout the Leviathan, these wrecked robots are actually collectibles that contribute towards a triumph and that coveted season title.

You'll also get a little dialogue for your trouble, as Calus relates his fall to the dark side and why being bad is good. In this Destiny 2 automaton locations guide, I'll walk you through where to find these big bionic boys in each of the weekly missions. If you've just started the season, you might also be wondering what those Opulent Keys are for.

Destiny 2 automaton locations

Unlike the Calus bobblehead collectibles, you can only find the automatons in the weekly Sever activity. There are five overall so far, but we'll add each new one when it pops up:

Shame automaton

The first automaton is easy to find. Near the start of Sever (Shame), after you place the first ritual amplifier and destroy the arc barrier, you'll have to head into some tunnels. When you emerge, go right and you'll find the Calus Automaton at the end of the corridor.

Reconciliation automaton

During Sever (Reconciliation) you'll have to fight waves of Cabal in a pitch black room, before entering a corridor where you'll talk to Crow through a window. He'll open a room to your left containing four switches. The switch on the left opens the door to continue the mission, while the switch on the right opens a room at the far end of the corridor containing some Scions. Head in there and you'll see the Calus Automaton.

Grief automaton

Shortly after you start Sever (Grief), you'll enter a room with hanging gardens. Follow the walkway around and just as you're about to descend to the lower level, look to the right. You'll spot the Calus Automaton in-between two of the hanging plant pots against the side of the room.

Forgiveness automaton

After you use the wrench to unlock the door near the beginning of Sever (Forgiveness), head through and turn right immediately. Follow the corridor around the corner, and then turn right again to find a small Scorn-filled room with the Calus Automaton. You might want to clear the Scorn in the area first before you sit down to listen to this one.

Rage automaton

In Sever (Rage) you'll disable an arc forcefield and drop down a hole before entering a long room containing an Unrelenting Nightmare. Immediately to the right of the entrance there is an arc conduit above a door. Shoot the conduit to open it and head through into the corridor. Work your along until you spot a red pipe on the right side. Hop the barrels nearby to get behind the machinery and you'll find the Calus Automaton a little further along.