Desktops, laptops, and accessories on the Dell online store are 17% off right now

It's time to dig up all those Dell gift cards—the company's annual site-wide sale has just started. For the next few days (and while supplies last), you can get 17% off desktops, laptops, and other electronics.

You can see most of the discounted products on this page. Keep in mind that the listed price does not already have the discount applied—that only happens at checkout. We've highlighted some of the better deals below:

Unfortunately, there are quite a few exclusions. Some PCs (like the Dell G7 15), all third-party electronics, all software, all gift cards, and some other products are not discounted. Still, if you've been waiting to pick up a PC or laptop, this is a good opportunity.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.