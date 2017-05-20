Deep Silver, Focus Home, and Ubisoft round out the Humble Spring Sale

We're into the last four days of the Humble Store Spring Sale, and three more publishers are throwing their hats into the ring of deals. Starting from today, you've got until May 25 to check out cheap games from Deep Silver, Focus Home Interactive, and Ubisoft. That's also the date the entire Humble Spring Sale draws to a close, so you don't have long left now.

Starting with Deep Silver's sale, you've got until Thursday to decide if you want to get the likes of Homefront: The Revolution, Saints Row 4, and the Metro Redux Bundle for cheaper than usual.

Alternatively, Focus Home Interactive publishes games like Space Hulk Deathwing, Styx: Shards of Darkness, and Blood Bowl 2, all of which could be worth a look if the price is right for you.

In Humble's Ubisoft Spring Sale, you'll find games like For Honor, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Watch Dogs 2 at a discount price, and these are all pretty recent games which haven't had many sales yet.

