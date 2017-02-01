Deck 13 bringing CrossCode, The Shattering and Bertram Fiddle to the PC Gamer Weekender

Yet another new addition to the line-up of this year’s PC Gamer Weekender—this time we welcome German developer/publisher Deck 13 to the fray, which will be bringing with it a few very different games to go hands-on with.

You may know Deck 13 as the developers of Lords of the Fallen, but the studio also has a big hand in publishing myriad eclectic titles, and some of those treats will be available to all attendees at the PC Gamer Weekender to play.

First up is The Shattering—a psychological thriller that takes place within the human mind. Because what’s more dangerous than that? Nothing. Well, maybe a hammer covered in flaming glass. But nothing else.

Then there’s CrossCode, an action-RPG harking back to the SNES/Mega Drive era of consoles. The mix of futuristic sci-fi and retro pixel art has us all a-flutter over this one, so it has to be worth a peek.

Third and finally, The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle. Now if that sounds like the name you’d give an adventure title starring a delightfully English gentleman who absolutely isn’t Sherlock Holmes, you’d be absolutely right.

Deck 13’s games will be joined by many more games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.