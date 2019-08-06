Decay of Logos looks like Zelda: Breath of the Wild crossed with Dark Souls

(Image credit: Rising Star Games)

Decay of Logos is a fantasy RPG with a strong whiff of Breath of the Wild and Dark Souls about it. More specifically, it blends the art style and exploration of the former with the exacting, slow burn combat of the latter. The Steam description proudly boasts that it has "minimal hand-holding", and most importantly, it features a "mystical elk" companion.

According to studio Amplify Creations, Decay of Logos is inspired by European folklore and J. R. R. Tolkien (All it's missing is a Summoning soundtrack). "The girl [ie the player character] and the Elk fatefully meet after her village is destroyed by one of the King’s sons," so reads a description on the game's website. "Battered and oblivious of the culprit behind the attack, the girl will not rest until she has her revenge. During her quest she will unveil secrets about the King and his sons, slowly realizing that all is not what it seems."

As the video below demonstrates, the game has a "high risk-reward battle system" with a variety of weapons both long and close range. All the Dark Souls trappings seem intact: you can parry, dodge and counter-attack, and the combat seems fairly reliant on stamina management. Likewise, the game boasts a "semi-open world", so expect something more in line with Lordran than Hyrule.

It'll have a pretty austere approach to its RPG elements, too. Equipped gear will only be visible on the character model itself, and levelling is "fully automated and based on your play style", presumably in the manner of Skyrim.

Whatever the case, it's worth keeping an eye on: it releases August 30. And thankfully, its resemblance isn't so close to Breath of the Wild that it might compel people to smash their consoles in protest. Phew.