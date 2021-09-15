All the answers to the Yervha quiz in Deathloop

When it comes to the Deathloop Yervha quiz answers, there are two ways of getting them, with one being significantly easier than the other. In an unlocked building in Karl's Bay (at any time of day) you'll find the robotic Queen of Riddles, who's compiled a devilishly difficult set of questions about the Deathloop Visionaries that'll stump all but the most diligent of timeloop sleuths.

The first way is the honest one. You could pore over every bit of intel you find on Blackreef to answer all ten questions in a randomised order, all with eight possible answers. You could just guess them, even though you risk being locked out of the quiz after just a single wrong answer. Or you could do it the quick, cheeky way, and scroll down and find the answers for the Yervha in Deathloop below. Yeah, I thought so.

All Deathloop Yervha quiz answers

Below you'll find all ten questions and the answers you should give for each. Remember, the question order is randomised, so scan each one below to find the correct response and claim your, err, prize?

Question: The Bay, the Rock, and labyrinthine Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From whence came the peculiar names that grace them?

Answer: They date back to a lost fishing colony.

Q: Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island’s myriad other artistic pursuits?

A: The nose, chin, and eyes of Charlie Montague.

Q: From what seed did AEON spring?

A: The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Egor Serling, and Dr. Wenjie Evans.

Q: AEON graces this island as kaleidoscopic jewels upon the neck of the world’s greatest beauty. What seeks the program?

A: The advancement of human potentiality and enlightenment.

Q: Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise?

A: Operation Horizon.

Q: Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name?

A: Coastal coral formations.

Q: Before AEON’s arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, reawakening her from slumber?

A: Colt Vahn and Egor Serling, on a voyage of discovery.

Q: The wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harnessed to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our trinkets and slabs?

A: Dr. Wenjie Evans personally engineered each one.

Q: Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts?

A: The Great Beyond.

Q: Karl’s Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as the mysterious Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON’s arrival?

A: A military airbase.

So, assuming you went about this the proper way and did all the painstaking research on your own—most likely with multiple attempts on fresh loops—what reward do you get?

Well, nothing. Ok, you do get some lore, which if you did do this the old-fashioned way, you may now be invested enough in the history of Blackreef that that is actually a reward for you. For the rest of us, it's probably best to just move on.