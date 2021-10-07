Deathloop has at least one undiscovered secret left, says level designer

There's a lot you can miss in Deathloop . It's spread across four regions, each with four time periods, and given the reactivity between these regions and time periods, it's possible to complete a playthrough without discovering heaps of stuff. It's been nearly a month since Arkane's latest release though, and it's fair to say that the internet's collective efforts have probably uncovered everything. Right?

Apparently not, according to Arkane level designer Julien Eveillé. "I know for a fact the Internet didn't find everything hidden in Deathloop so far," he tweeted . "There's still one secret thing I want someone to discover."

According to Eveillé's tweets, his work was predominantly on the Updaam region: both the noon and afternoon variants. So you'd probably expect that secret to be hidden there, but it's not that simple. In answer to a Twitter user querying the nature (and speculated insignificance) of the secret, Eveillé had this to say: "It's a way bigger consequence to a way bigger event that can only happen if you made it happen. Also the cause and the consequence aren't on the same map!"

In other words: don't just hit Updaam during noon or afternoon for the hunt, this is a tumbling dominoes kind of affair. And yet, it's not even that well hidden. "It's actually very 'on the nose' but is relying on a series of not that obvious odds," Eveillé tweeted .