Dead Space remake confirmed: here's our first look

It's true: Dead Space is coming back. During its EA Play livestream on Thursday, EA revealed a remake of the 2008 sci-fi horror shooter in development at EA Motive. Motive also developed last year's quite good Star Wars Squadrons and the singleplayer campaign for Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

The Dead Space series was originally developed by Visceral Games, which EA closed in 2017. Some of Visceral's former leads started a new studio in 2019 and revealed their first game last year, The Callisto Protocol , which gave off strong Dead Space vibes. Now it looks like their spiritual successor will be going toe-to-toe with a remake of their original game.

Here's the summary of the new remake from EA's YouTube channel:

"The sci-fi survival horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up by Motive Studios to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Harnessing the power of the Frostbite game engine and next generation consoles, this remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity and improvements to gameplay while staying true to the original. Dead Space will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge...and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board.

"Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphs”, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity."