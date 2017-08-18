David Beckham will feature in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Multi-gold medal-winning and recently retired sprinter Usain Bolt will, rather strangely, feature in the next instalment of Pro Evolution Soccer. Konami has now announced that David "Golden Balls" Beckham will also appear in PES 2018, blonde mohawk and all.

In a guise that appears to recreate his heyday Japan and Korea 2002 persona—when Becks was just 27 years old—the reveal sees the midfielder-turned-businessman-turned-model-turned-actor bending it like, well, himself into the top corner from a set piece.

Cue some typically Pro Ev, and therefore typically dodgy, commentary:

Pick that out.

Pro Evolution Soccer is due September 12, 2017. Here's Lee Hall's words on last year's offering.