Usain Bolt will feature in Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Against its fiercest digital football simulating rival FIFA, Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer series has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. Despite Lee Hall's respective reviews, I actually preferred the latter's latest offering, despite its distinct and enduring lack of official licensing.

The next and imminent PES will unfortunately follow suit on that front, but will feature the multi-medal winning Jamaican sprinter—and the world's fastest man—Usain Bolt as a player and preorder bonus. Boots, kit, shin guards and all.

Read more: Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 review

Yes, seriously.

Good finish.

Details on how you can make Usain your own are listed here. If you plan on picking this up, let us know why in the comments below.