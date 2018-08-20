Darkwood, Acid Wizard's brilliant horror game, is going cheap till later today

Darkwood, Acid Wizard Studios' wonderfully terrifying top-down survival horror game, is on the final stretch of a weekend Steam sale. From now through 10am PST / 6pm BST today, it's 40 percent less its regular price.

Way, way back in the year 2013, Omri said this of Darkwood's pre-alpha:

I gauge the scariness of horror games using my patented Curl Chance™ system, which measures how likely I am to curl into a ball of whimpering fear when I play them. I rate the new trailer for Darkwood , an upcoming top-down survival horror title from indie group Acid Wizard Studio, a "Mommy" out of 10 based on the inky shadows and surreal sense of unease.

Launched last year, it's now scarier still—and its use of light and dark and its ability to conjure fear based on what might be lurking in the shadows is second to none. Spoiler: there are often things lurking in the shadows.

Anyway, let's not keep you any longer—grab Darkwood for £7.19/$8.99 while there's still time.