Darkest Dungeon's chilling soundtrack to get limited edition vinyl release

In January last year, Andy chatted to Ghost Ramp about how the Californian record label is embracing games. Since then, the likes of Crypt of the Necrodancer, Nuclear Throne, and a handful of other neat indie games have seen their soundtracks translated to vinyl alongside some bespoke and eye-catching sleeve art.

Red Hook Studios' Darkest Dungeon is the latest to receive this treatment—the result of which will look something like this:

With an impressive 18 tracks, Ghost Ramp's Patrick McDermott describes this project as the label's "biggest to date". And anyone that's played Red Hook Studios' wonderfully brutal role-player will appreciate just how much atmosphere composer Stuart Chatwood's score brings to the game's dingy and dangerous dungeons.

Fancy that? Ghost Ramp's Darkest Dungeon vinyl is due at some point in the first half of next year, and will cost $40. If preordering is your thing, you can do so over here.