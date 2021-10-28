Darkest Dungeon 2: Can I sell my Trinkets and other items?

As you progress through Darkest Dungeon 2 you'll gather all manner of items and trinkets. Some of it appears more valuable than others, so you might be wondering what to do with it all. One man's junk is another man's treasure, am I right? With that in mind, let's take a look at what you can do with your items.

Can I sell my items in Darkest Dungeon 2?

Unfortunately, the answer is a big fat no. You are stuck with every item, trinket, and whatever else you decide to pick up along the way. There's no option to store your items at the Inn and you can't even sell them at the Hoarder. Curse you, shiny objects!

On a more positive note, as Darkest Dungeon is currently in Early Access, there's a good chance that the option to trade will be added at a later date. You can also drop items, which won't earn you anything, but you will make room to collect other valuables and trash as you see fit. Thankfully, some items are combat items and can be equipped by your party, which opens up some more space.

It would be a good idea to hold on to higher value items as we wait for trading to come to Darkest Dungeon 2, but drop anything that doesn't spark joy. We can only hope that the inventory also gets expanded, too.