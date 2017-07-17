Dark Souls mod brings COD and Counter-Strike's 'Gun Game' to Lordran

Dark Souls players familiar with Call of Duty and Counter-Strike's Gun Game mode can now enjoy/tear their hair out with the arcadey, high stakes, random gear-generating mode in Lordran.

For those unfamiliar, bqm11's DaS_GG mod allows players to play the mode which once featured in CS: Source in mod form, before being adopted and renamed in CS:GO. Call of Duty featured its own slant on the mode which is now available for the original Dark Souls sans guns.

Here's how bqm11 describes their latest creation:

"If you've ever heard of gun game from Counter-Strike or CoD it's basically like that, but for Dark Souls and without guns. This mod changes the leveling mechanic in Dark Souls to a more arcade like game mode where you gain levels from getting successful hits on enemies and lose them from being hit or losing a lot of health from a fall.

"The higher your level, represented by your humanity in-game, the better random weapons and random armor you'll get as well as increased stats, health, and stamina. For example, you start at level 1 wielding a very low tier weapon and no armor then after smacking an enemy 3 times you level up granting you a slightly better random weapon and you can continue to level up until you get hit or reach the cap.

"The level cap, amount of 'heals' you get, and damage level are upgraded by killing bosses (which bosses give what rewards is a secret though)."

Bqm11 outlines installation instructions and pointers over here, where the creator also provides a pretty comprehensive FAQ.

How the overlay is presented can be seen in the header image above, as well as with the silver knight below.