Dark Souls 3 update coming next week, first DLC rumored for autumn

A fresh Dark Souls 3 update will go live on April 18, Bandai Namco announced today, at precisely 2am PT if things go according to plan. The 1.03.1 update will include performance adjustments for Greatsword, Soul's Greatsword, and Farron Flashsword, battle performance adjustments for Dancer's Enchanted Sword and Winged Knight Twinaxes, a fix for a bug that made various items impossible to use at Road of Sacrifices, Farron Keep, and Cathedral of the Deep after the game is cleared, and the usual “general balance adjustments and bug fixes.”

Nothing too world-changing, then, but no doubt very welcome if you find yourself unable to use your favorite bit of sharp, pointy metal at a vital in-game juncture. There is also a report, brought to us by Videogamer.com, that the first Dark Souls 3 DLC expansion will be release this fall. That would be the first half of the season pass that was announced in February, which Bandai Namco said will include “new maps, bosses, enemies and additional weapon and armor sets.”

What precisely this expansion will entail remains a mystery, unfortunately, as is the stand-alone cost, neither of which have thus far been revealed. The season pass is $25/£20, though, so something in the $12-$15/£10-£12 range would be an obvious guess. I've emailed Bandai Namco for confirmation and, hopefully, further information, and I'll let you know what I hear.