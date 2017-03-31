Where to find all the +3 rings in Dark Souls 3: The Ringed City

Source: AGRcactus on YouTube

In an expansion called The Ringed City, it makes sense that rings would be the best loot hidden about. Normally, you need to play New Game Plus to get +3 rings in Dark Souls 3, but in latest DLC, they’re hidden all over the place. If you’re looking to earn a boatload more souls or increase your equip load, don’t miss out. You’re just a ring or two away from never fat-rolling in Smough’s armor ever again.

Ring of Steel Protection +3

You’ll find this ring early on in The Dreg Heap. Right where you meet the first angelic butterfly, a walkway runs around a building just before a cathedral where you’ll battle two knights. Feel free to make a suicide run around the walkway while the angelic butterfly is still alive, but eliminating the butterfly by attacking its root just beyond the cathedral is much easier. This ring increases your physical damage absorption, and in a game where you take plenty of physical damage, that sounds like a pretty good deal.

Ring of Favor +3

When you enter the swamp area in The Dreg Heap for the first time, you’ll find the Ring of Favor on a tree root directly across the way. This ring increases your max HP, max stamina, and max equip load. I never take it off.

Wolf Ring +3

This ring is located near one of the longest and most arduous stretches of the game, just near Shira’s door (she’s the one that asks you to defeat that bigass purple dragon). Head across the bridge where all the lightning wielding enemies are and through the passage beyond. Defeat the Ringed Knight and head all the way to the back. The Seeker of the Spurned should invade. Kill them and they’ll drop the Wolf Ring +3, which gives a +9 to your poise stat—good for PvP. I wasn’t recording when I found it, but this YouTube demonstration from Massive Trigger will show you the way.

Havel’s Ring +3

This awesome equip load buff is hiding near the Ringed City Streets bonfire. To the left of the main stairs first leading into the swampy streets, you’ll find a ladder. Climb up, head right, and into the tower. Dark Spirit Ledo will spawn, so take them out first for some good loot, then as you drop down on the ledges outside the door you first entered the tower from, Havel’s Ring will be waiting. BeardBear’s video will show you the way.

Covetous Silver Serpent Ring +3

From The Dreg Heap bonfire, head down, down, down, until just beyond the small cathedral where two knights are praying. From the only way out, take a right and head up. A ton of murk knights will spawn, so you’re better off running past them. In the final room, slash at the left wall to reveal a hidden passage and continue running. At the top room, take a left and knock the ladder down for easy access in the future. Chances are you’re about to get bombed by five murk knights’ humanity attacks. Just beyond them is a walkway leading outside. Head to the end and drop down to the balcony below to grab the ring. It increases the amount of souls gained from defeating enemies. Time to power level.

Covetous Gold Serpent Ring +3

From the same ladder you used to get to Havel’s Ring, head up the stairs and for left instead of right. You’ll have to fight two Ringed Knights, but I just kite them off the ledge toward the Havel Ring tower to get them out of the way. Head across the bridge, but be wary of some cursed minions. They build that junk up fast. Once the way is safe, head to the end of the path and into the lone room at the end. The ring is inside. In this clip, Lapp is there as I already grabbed the ring. Equipping it increases the chance for enemies to drop items.

Ring of the Evil Eye +3

Find this ring just down the stairs from the Shared Grave bonfire. You likely passed it earlier, but one of the annexes in the massive circular building has a chest sitting inside. It looks a bit newer than anything around it. Maybe you should kill this chest, just in case. The Ring of the Evil Eye is waiting inside. It gives you small bits of health back for damage done to enemies.

Cloranthy Ring +3

From the Ringed City Inner Wall bonfire, head down the elevator beyond the locked door. It’s a shortcut you’ll need to unlock just beyond the Shared Grave bonfire. As you head down, get ready to roll into a doorway halfway through your descent.