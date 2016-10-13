Popular

Dark Souls 3 is getting a dedicated PvP arena, here's a trailer about it

By

Ashes of Ariandel to launch October 25.

The first DLC pack for Dark Souls 3 will mostly take place in a new, icy world called Ariandel, but that's not the only locale to feature. As the below trailer demonstrates, there's also a new PvP arena forthcoming – in the same vein as the original Dark Souls' multiplayer-only area.

There's no clues as to how the area will be accessed, though the footage suggests it's a barren and brown area similar (spoilers?) to the closing area of Dark Souls 3. Whatever the case, covenants appear to play a part, and it'll be nice to have a reliably busy place to find a good 1v1 or 3v3 duel.

Ashes of Ariandel releases October 25. Check out the trailer below, or maybe you'd prefer to see some of Ariandel instead. 

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments