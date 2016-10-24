Dark Souls 3 DLC due early following console leak

Dark Souls 3's first slice of downloadable content, Ashes of Ariandel, was officially due to launch tomorrow, however surfaced prematurely for Xbox season pass owners last week. In response to the leak, Bandai Namco has rescheduled its release—with the expansion now expected to land today via Steam.

Speaking to Gamespot, the publisher said:

"Due to a logistical error, the Dark Souls III Ashes of Ariandel DLC was made available for download for a short period of time for Xbox One players. We have since corrected this scheduling error and the Dark Souls III Ashes of Ariandel DLC will now be available on October 24, 2016 at 3 PM PDT for Steam players and October 24, 2016 at 9 PM PDT for console players.

"We regret any confusion this may have caused to players and Dark Souls III fans; we look forward to seeing everyone within the world of Ariandel."

The game's Steam page has been adjusted accordingly—where it costs £11.99/$14.99—and you can read Shaun's impressions in this direction. Less spoiler-y is the following trailer.

Good luck when the time comes.