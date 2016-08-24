Dark Souls 3 Ashes of Ariandel DLC release date revealed with trailer

After teasing a “major announcement” via Twitter last week, Bandai Namco and From Software have officially unveiled Ashes of Ariandel as the first expansion heading to Dark Souls 3 on October 25.

Not that there wasn’t fun to be had in re-texturing the ultra-punishing medieval RPG with crabs and Nicholas Cage faces and the likes, but Ashes of Ariandel—the first of two incoming add-ons—will welcome new weapons, armour, magic, a PvP area named Immortal Competition, and some “exciting lore to expand the overarching Dark Souls III storyline,” according to Bandai Namco.

Let’s have a look at some of that in action:

“Return to the world of Dark Souls III and uncover a terrible secret that lies within the frozen land of Ariandel,” adds the publisher in a statement. “Players are tasked to enter the land of Ariandel and defeat the evil within to uncover the mystery of what has caused the land to become defiled.

“In addition to adding a new environment to Dark Souls III, the Dark Souls III: Ashes of Ariandel expansion will also include new weapons, armour sets, and magic for players to discover and experiment with, as well as new features for the game’s wildly popular competitive multiplayer mode.”

One thing we’d love to see feature in the new expansion is Bloodborne’s transforming weapons, but I’ll guess we’ll have to wait until the October 25—when it'll cost $14.99—to see if they make it in or not.