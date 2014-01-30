Dark Souls 2 still hates you, allows invasions while Hollow

From Software's Yui Tanimura already apologized for uttering the terrible word "accessible" in describing the studio's upcoming Dark Souls 2 . Just in case there was doubt, however, that the game would do anything but torture you without mercy, a new detail that has come to light recently should scare you straight: In Dark Souls 2, other players can invade your game even when you're "Hollow" (in an undead state).

In the original Dark Souls , players could be in one of two states: Human or Hollow. In order to use any of the game's multiplayer aspects, such as summoning another player to help kill a difficult boss, you had to stay in Human form. That has its price, however: while Human, you're also vulnerable to invasions from other players, focused on PvP combat and a not-inconsequential amount of griefing. You were always free to stay Hollow, but you'd have to face the game's challenges alone.

That changes in Dark Souls 2, according to Tanimura's comments to OPM. Players will be able to invade your game even when you're Hollow, but Tanimura states that it's also made invasions much riskier. "There will be penalties for players who invade, but still lose," he says. "And there will be 'policemen' against invaders and a ransom system where if you constantly invade or kill NPCs there will be motivation for summoned players to go after you.”

By "policemen," Tanimura is likely referring to the overhauled Covenant system, which will automatically summon members from one of the in-game orders you decide to join to your aid.

You can read the full interview on OPMs website , where From Software also goes into Dark Souls 2's story, and graphical improvements.