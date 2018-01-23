Dark Souls 2 Enemy Randomizer mod is a game changer

I still remember my first venture into Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin's Forest of the Fallen Giants. Where once there was a clutter of bow and axe-wielding hollows, now stood a blighting Ogre who, if given the chance, would crush pursuers under the weight of its oversized arse. Enemy placement changes, evidently, had reworked the game entirely.

Benzoingum's work-in-progress Enemy Randomizer mod aims to takes this element of surprise one step further, by allowing players to shift and change the layout of SotFS's baddies by their own volition.

The mod grants players access to a cheat table, allowing them to spawn enemies in three different settings: at random across the board, in patterns which are "lore friendly", and where bosses appear in regular enemy locations. My skin now crawls at the thought of a Blue Smelter Demon parading the ramshackle catwalks of No Man's Wharf. No thank you.

At present, benzoingum's mod only supports a few of the game's levels—full details of which can be found on the mod's corner of Nexus Mods. Here's some screens of enemies in unusual situations:

With the thought of Scholar of the First Sin's bosses spawning beyond their dedicated arenas, what's the worst combinations you can think of?