Hunting for all the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot cards? Firstly, it's important to know what you're actually looking for. You won't be able to find these cards physically strewn around Night City. Instead, you'll have to trek across town and scan graffiti on various walls to unlock cards in your inventory.

Apart from looking pretty cool, the graffiti also glitches after you scan it, which makes it seem all the more mysterious. Thankfully, you won't have to spend long searching for these pieces of artwork. Here's how to find all the Tarot Cards in Cyberpunk 2077, and the reward you'll receive once you've collected them all.

How to find all the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot cards

You can collect Tarot cards in Cyberpunk 2077 by scanning (Tab) graffiti around Night City. You can view your collection at any time by opening your Inventory (I) and selecting the Tarot section in your Journal. Each card is displayed neatly in this menu with a small description for you to read.

There are 22 murals to find, but only 20 of them are marked on the map by a little blue card icon. While it's fun to hunt for these collectibles, the map is crowded with lots of tiny icons, so I've saved you some time by listing each one with its location. Here are all the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot cards, and where to find them:

Death: On the side of the Embers building - Heywood, The Glen.

On the side of the Embers building - Heywood, The Glen. Justice: On the tank opposite the Electric Corporation power plant - Santo Domingo, Arroyo.

On the tank opposite the Electric Corporation power plant - Santo Domingo, Arroyo. Strength: On the side of the small grey building where you first meet Panam - Santo Domingo, Rancho Coronado.

On the side of the small grey building where you first meet Panam - Santo Domingo, Rancho Coronado. Temperance: On a wall at the Columbarium - Westbrook, North Oak.

On a wall at the Columbarium - Westbrook, North Oak. The Chariot: On the wall next to Tom's Diner - Watson, Little China.

On the wall next to Tom's Diner - Watson, Little China. The Empress: At the bottom of the stairs, by the entrance to the Afterlife - Watson, Little China.

At the bottom of the stairs, by the entrance to the Afterlife - Watson, Little China. The Emperor: On the wall (left side) at Konpeki Plaza's entrance - Watson, Arasaka Waterfront.

On the wall (left side) at Konpeki Plaza's entrance - Watson, Arasaka Waterfront. The Fool: Outside V's apartment - Watson, Little China.

Outside V's apartment - Watson, Little China. The Hanged Man: On the water tower in the oilfields - Northern Oilfields.

On the water tower in the oilfields - Northern Oilfields. The Hermit: On the right side of the Voodoo Boys' chapel - Pacifica, West Wind Estate.

On the right side of the Voodoo Boys' chapel - Pacifica, West Wind Estate. The High Priestess: At Takemura's safe house, on the top floor - Heywood, Vista Del Ray.

At Takemura's safe house, on the top floor - Heywood, Vista Del Ray. The Hierophant: Next to the white gate, close to where you meet Oda in the Down on the Street quest - Westbrook, Japantown.

Next to the white gate, close to where you meet Oda in the Down on the Street quest - Westbrook, Japantown. The Lovers: Behind the big screen at the Silver Pixel Cloud drive-in - Westbrook, North Oak.

Behind the big screen at the Silver Pixel Cloud drive-in - Westbrook, North Oak. The Magician: On the pillar opposite Lizzie's Bar - Watson, Kabuki.

On the pillar opposite Lizzie's Bar - Watson, Kabuki. The Moon: On the wall outside Hanako's house - Westbrook, North Oak.

On the wall outside Hanako's house - Westbrook, North Oak. The Star: At the base of the tower in the Badlands - Southern Desert.

At the base of the tower in the Badlands - Southern Desert. The Sun: On the wall next to the tunnel - Watson, Little China.

On the wall next to the tunnel - Watson, Little China. The Tower: In a walkway underneath Arasaka Tower - City Center, Corpo Plaza.

In a walkway underneath Arasaka Tower - City Center, Corpo Plaza. The World: On a balcony between Vik Vektor's clinic and Misty's workplace - Watson, Little China.

On a balcony between Vik Vektor's clinic and Misty's workplace - Watson, Little China. Wheel of Fortune: Under the Sunset Hotel sign - Eastern Wastelands.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot card reward

Once you've tracked down every Tarot card, catch up with Misty. She'll tell you that there are still two missing: Judgement and The Devil. She says these are linked to a turning point in your life, and "it's soon to arrive". This sounds ominous, but it's likely related to the game's endings as Misty outlines that these will happen in the future.

You'll receive Misty's dreamcatcher for finding all the Tarot cards. You can admire it hanging above V's bed in their apartment.