Cyberpunk 2077 release date set for April 2020, Keanu Reeves character revealed

Cyberpunk 2077 has revealed a little bit of its grimy sci-fi story, most notably that it will start the perpetually youthful Keanu Reeves, star of John Wick and Bill & Ted. Check out the cinematic trailer above.

Reeves also came out on stage to tell us Cyberpunk 2077's release date: April 16, 2020. Getting Keanu Reeves to announce your game's release date is, I'm sure we can all agree, a strong move.

The trailer takes place after the events shown off in last year's gameplay reveal, with V—a man this time—returning to his big shot employer to get his reward. Through a flashback, we find out his buddy was killed during the job, and V almost joins him.

It looks like we'll be in for a revenge tale, then, which is perfect for the John Wick star. He shows up at the end of the trailer. "We have a city to burn," he says, smouldering. Exciting!

It's a shame it's a cinematic and not more in-game footage, but it's Keanu! We can forgive.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for pre-purchase on GOG and Steam.