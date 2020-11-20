Cyberpunk 2077 players can get a free 'Wolf School' Witcher jacket to wear in the game

Yesterday was a big Cyberpunk 2077 infodump day, as we laid eyes (and ears) on everything from a behind-the-scenes video featuring Keanu Reeves to an "official EP" and an extended gameplay trailer featuring Johnny Silverhand. One thing that got overlooked amidst all that was a tease for some of the "digital and in-game rewards" that players will be able to claim.

Players who link Cyberpunk 2077 to their GOG accounts will be given a very nice-looking Wolf School jacket to wear in the game, featuring the logo made famous by CD Projekt's other RPG series, The Witcher. Owning The Witcher games or Gwent (which you might as well pick up, since it's free) will get you other items and cosmetics including, based on the tweet below, some tasteful t-shirts, a sword, and an Arasaka virtual plushie.

Anyone who gets #Cyberpunk2077, no matter the platform or edition, will be able to claim a set of digital goodies. If you connect your game to @GOGcom – you can also get some in-game rewards! 👇 pic.twitter.com/hudxxSyV0ONovember 19, 2020

It will work the other way as well: Cyberpunk 2077 owners will be given in-game items for CD Projekt's other games, such as a Samurai-inspired card and coin back and the "Breathtaking" title for Gwent.

"This is just the beginning, and there will be more items coming in the future," CD Projekt's UK head of communications Hollie Bennett said during the most recent Night City Wire livestream. "We'll have more information on 'My Rewards' soon."

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to come out on December 10. We are really looking forward to it.