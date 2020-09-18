Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements revealed

With Cyberpunk 2077 now just a couple of months away, CD Projekt revealed the PC system requirements during today's Night City Wire online presentation.

Straight to it:

MInimum:

OS: Windows 7 or 10, 64-bit

8GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB HDD, SSD recommended

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

12GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB SSD

Not too bad as these things go—even the recommended spec isn't too heavy, although 70GB on an SSD is a pretty beefy chunk. But a Core i7-4790 and 1060 GTX is pretty manageable, I'd say.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to come out on November 18 and is available for preorder from Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.