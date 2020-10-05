The full map of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City has been leaked

Navigating a new city can be an absolute nightmare. Fortunately, finding your way around Cyberpunk 2077 should be a breeze with this paper map of Night City’s urban sprawl.

As spotted by ResetEra , several physical goodies from boxed copies of Cyberpunk 2077 found their way online this weekend. The pics are looking a little knackered, but the map gives us our first proper look at a complete view of Night City - finally putting the game’s various districts and surrounding regions together in one complete picture.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

At a glance, Cyberpunk’s looking a little cramped compared to Geralt’s continent-spanning hunting grounds. That’s to be expected, given CD Projekt Red’s claims that Cyberpunk 2077 will be " slightly shorter " than The Witcher 3.

Then again, Cyberpunk’s urban sprawl should be packed denser than Novigrad, with a verticality never offered by The Witcher 3’s fantasy shacks. Fortunately there’s also a surprisingly broad swathe of space given over to wilderness, should you need a break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

The leaked images also include a peek at some postcards depicting life in Night City. When it launches, the boxed copy will also include a reversible cover, stickers, and a setting compendium.