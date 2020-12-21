Where to find the clues for Killing in the Name in Cyberpunk 2077

Stuck trying to figure out where to find the clues during the Killing in the Name quest in Cyberpunk 2077? It's not always obvious where you need to go for certain quests as the objective markers may only direct you to the general area. If you're finding yourself stumped during the Killing in the Name side quest, you're not alone.

There are a few minor spoilers ahead so with that in mind, read on to discover where to scan for clues and how to complete the Cyberpunk 2077 Killing in the Name quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 Killing in the Name quest guide: Where to scan for clues

There are a few things you'll need to do to be able to start the Killing in the Name quest. You'll need to have completed the A Like Supreme side job and have received a series of messages from a guy called Swedenborg-Riviera. The final message should have the link to a website and you'll be able to access this from the computer in your apartment.

It's also worth noting that this quest can be buggy and not let you jack in or hack the router at various points, so it's worth making a manual save before you begin.

Click on the 'Net' tab and access the Bartmoss Collective and click on 'Read more' to complete the first objective. You should now be able to call Nancy (aka Bes Isis) and she'll give you a signal source location to check out. Once you're there, the objective will change to 'scan for clues' and this is where things get a little vague.

There doesn't seem to be anything noteworthy in the immediate area so look for stairs on the outside of the building to the right here and climb to the floor beneath the very top. You'll need to hop over a railing here and you should find a router on the wall next to a window. Examine it and you should be able to jack into it. If you don't have that option, try hacking. It might be an idea to switch out your cyberdeck if you're not having any luck.

Once you've done that, you'll receive a message so read that and Johnny will appear. Listen to what he has to say then head to the next signal source located in Badlands. You'll find an RV parked beyond some solar panels and if you climb up the ladder on the side, you'll find another router. Either jack into or hack this one and read the next message and listen to Johnny when he appears again.

The next signal source is also located in the Badlands. Head to the marker on the map below and you'll find a sign with a big number '1' on it. Use the ladders to climb to the very top and you'll find yet another router here, just beneath the Technica sign. Check out all the images below if you're not sure where to find it. Once this one has been hacked or jacked into, check your messages and listen to Johnny again.

The last signal location is located in Pacifica in the location shown in the map below. Once you arrive there, Johnny will spawn immediately and you'll need to listen to him once more. Now you should head to the search area shown and you'll find a Fortuneteller sign and listen to what it's saying. Listen to Johnny again when he appears and you'll now have the option to hear your fortune, though this step isn't required.

Next, scan the fortuneteller sign to locate the router on its side. Hack or jack into this router and read the message when you receive it. Listen to Johnny again and you'll be presented with a couple of options:

Speak to Johnny and choose, "Chill. Not gonna ruin your fun." You'll then need to call Nancy and tell her you have no new information.

and choose, "Chill. Not gonna ruin your fun." You'll then need to call Nancy and tell her you have no new information. Connect to the router and 'Disconnect from Net'. Call and tell Nancy "Not exactly."

The choice here is up to you. The first option makes Johnny happy but you won't get any Eurodollars as a reward. The second option nets you 3960 Eurodollars but at the cost of annoying Johnny.