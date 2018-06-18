Cyberpunk 2077 E3 demo PC specs revealed by CD Projekt Red

From its first-person focus to its 'cool' stat, diverse relationship options and neat concept artwork—we learned an awful lot about Cyberpunk 2077 at E3. We now know the PC specs its mouthwatering demo was powered by.

Speaking about the demo, CD Projekt Red's Marcin Iwinski told Kotaku what we were shown was a real build of the game, and was running on its REDengine4. As posted to the game's official Discord, CDPR's junior community specialist Alicja Kozera revealed the PC specs that made it so:

CPU: Intel i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz

MB: ASUS ROG STRIX Z370-I GAMING

RAM: G.Skill Ripjaws V, 2x16GB, 3000MHz, CL15

GPU: GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

SSD: Samsung 960 Pro 512 GB M.2 PCIe

PSU: Corsair SF600 600W

That's a powerful set up, but, with the right building guide, is achievable if you've got the budget. Obviously, we're a long way off learning what the game's actual system requirements will be.

Shall we take another look at the E3 trailer in motion? Let's:

