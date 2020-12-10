Can you change your appearance in Cyberpunk 2077? There are a huge number of options to choose from when you first create the character in Cyberpunk 2077 with whom to explore Night City. The character customisation system has a whole host of options to fine-tune V to your liking, including gender, voice, nail colour, and tattoos, as well as the all-important and often character-defining—err—pubic hair.

Once you've been kicking around Night City for a while, however, you may find that you fancy a change and decide that V needs a bit of a makeover to match their growing notoriety in the sprawling megapolis. So how do you change your look, and can you make bigger changes. Read on to find out everything we know in this Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance guide.

As you explore the neon sights of Night City and discover everything that it has to offer, you're likely to come across various vendors and stores that offer a variety of clothing and headwear. These are found throughout the many sectors of Night City and most of these stores offer different selections so it's worth checking out all the ones you come across to find something to match the style you're after.

If, on the other hand, you're after a more permanent change to your character, such as those chosen via the character creation screen at the start of the game, then you're out of luck. At the time of writing this, I've been unable to locate any way to change your character's appearance other than through the more superficial means of changing your outfit.

Of course, if we do discover something later in the game, we'll be sure to update this guide with that information. But for now, you'll have to content yourself with a spot of clothes shopping if you want to alter V's style.