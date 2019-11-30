Cyber Monday graphics card deals 2019

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

Getting a Cyber Monday graphics card deal is a great way to dramatically upgrade your gaming PC. More than any other component, it's your graphics card that defines the visual quality, performance and resolution you can run your games at. Both Nvidia and AMD have a range of options, including 4K monsters like the RTX 2080 Ti, and solid midrange performers like the RTX 2060 Super and AMD's RX 5700 XT. The trouble is, graphics cards are also one of the most expensive parts you can buy for your PC—meaning Cyber Monday is the perfect chance to pick up a discount.

So far we've only seen modest savings on graphics cards—usually around $20-$40 on the newest cards. Cyber Monday does, however, have a reputation for good deals on PC parts, meaning we might see some bigger savings over the next few days.

As for what card you should get, you budget will be the big deciding factor, as will the specs of your PC. There's little point getting a 2080 Ti if you're not set up for 4K gaming. If you've got a G-Sync monitor, you'll only get the benefit if you're using an Nvidia card. If you've got FreeSync, AMD might be the better bet—though some are also G-Sync compatible.

We'll be collecting up all the best deals on our journey to Cyber Monday, so check back to see the best savings.

Top 5 Cyber Monday graphics card deals

Best graphics card deals right now

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Ventus | $185 after rebate (save $30)

The GTX 1660 has more cores than a 1060, with higher clockspeeds and other improvements courtesy of Nvidia's latest generation Turing architecture. Use discount code 9BFCMPC547 at checkout.

EVGA Geforce RTX 2080 Super | 8GB GDDR6 | $669 (save $20)

This is a small discount on a card that can manage 4K 60 fps in many games, bringing it closer to the price of an overclocked RTX 2080. This is the lowest price we've seen for this card, which probably won't get any massive surprise discounts since it launched this year. Use code BLACKFR34.View Deal

MSI Geforce RTX 2080 | 8GB GDDR6 | $610 (w/ free game)

Get a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with this card which comes with a small discount thanks to a mail-in rebate. Might not be the deepest discount we see on 2080s, but this is still a good deal.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 Windforce OC | $289.99 (save $40)

The RTX 2060 is the cheapest entry point into ray tracing, with performance otherwise similar to a GTX 1080. Now priced at under $300, this is the cheapest we've seen on a 2060 card. Use code 9BFCMPC439 for $10, plus a $30 mail-in rebate.View Deal

XFX Radeon RX 570 4GB XXX | $99.99 ($30 off)

The RX 570 remains the best budget pick around, now selling for just $100 (after the $20 mail-in rebate). You also get Borderlands 3 or Ghost Recon Breakpoint and three months of Xbox Game Pass. Performance is similar to the GTX 1650.View Deal

Best UK graphics card deals right now

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 | £298.98 (save £50.01)

A cheaper alternative to the 5700 XT, this is the best price we've seen for this fast, efficient card. You'll also get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC, as well as a free game.View Deal

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Cyber Monday deals—how long do they last?

Retailers have been rolling out their deals for a couple weeks now, and we saw some decent, if not exceptional, discounts on graphics cards for Black Friday. Cyber Monday should also have some good sales, and usually by the Tuesday after Thanksgiving the sales will start to taper off. However, they won't truly go away until the ghost of Christmas is past.

Not every graphics card is likely to see major discounts. The RTX 2080 Ti is still difficult to find below the nominal $1,199 price Nvidia offers on the Founders Edition, and $999 models (the entry price) are rarer than hen's teeth. Newer models like the RX 5700 series and Nvidia's Super cards are also less likely to see massive discounts, while any remaining models from previous generations that are still in stock could go on clearance. Because the best deals sell out quickly, and many sales only last as long as the supplies last, don't hesitate to grab a card if the price falls more than 15 percent below the normal price.

How to save money on graphics cards during Cyber Monday

You've decided it's time. Your once-proud gaming rig is struggling to run the latest games at the resolution and settings you'd like. It's time to upgrade, but you still want a good deal. But what constitutes a good deal?

1. Know your needs ahead of time

Are you aiming for 60fps at 1080p, 1440p, or 4K? If you only have a 1080p display, there's far less need to go whole hog on the graphics card. Check out our performance analysis articles to see how the latest games run across a variety of hardware, along with our GPU buying guide. More importantly, decide how much you're willing to spend, and don't expect extreme discounts on the latest graphics cards. Black Friday can be nice, but graphics cards rarely drop by more than 20 percent compared to the normal price.

2. Use a few price comparison websites

Speaking of which, PC Gamer is a good place to hang while Black Friday goes down. We'll have people working around the clock to find the best deals available, but it doesn't hurt to learn a few tools of the trade yourself. Price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel will give you a good snapshot of your desired graphics card's price history. That way you can sort the real deals from the pretenders. For example, we've routinely seen RX 590 cards selling for $190 during the past several months, even though the original MSRP was $279. A real deal on an RX 590 would be around $160 or less.

3. Check for combo deals if you're in need of more upgrades

Chances are, if your graphics card is getting long in the tooth, the rest of your PC could probably use a few upgrades as well. Sometimes you can get an even better deal if you pick up a combo that includes a motherboard, CPU, and GPU. Or maybe even an entirely new PC is the way to go. Today's budget PCs are faster than high-end PCs from five years ago, so think about whether a new graphics card will be sufficient. Maybe you can sell off your current PC or gift it to a friend, then get a more significant upgrade for yourself. 'Tis the season!

Official graphics card prices versus street prices

When new GPUs launch, AMD and Nvidia set official prices for the first cards. Sometimes prices end up a bit higher, but more likely than not, over time the prices will trend downward. The following table compares the launch pricing to the current (as of early October 2019) prices you can find online. Some deals are already showing up, meaning the bottom of the street price range can be a good buy right now. If you find any deals priced significantly below the pre-Black Friday pricing, you know you've found something worth buying.