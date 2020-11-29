Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals UK: the best mobile bargains right now

We may not be quite there yet, but there are Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals to be had already. Many of them are hangover deals from the big Black Friday sales event of the past week, but that doesn't make them any less enticing as we move through to Cyber Monday after the weekend. There will be new, fresh deals dropped at the start of the week, but there's no guarantee they're all going to be better than the stellar gaming laptop deals we've already seen and that are still available.

Shipping is going to be a real logistical challenge during the big shopping days this year, so I wouldn't be surprised if the bulk of the gaming laptop deals have already released into the wild in order to get them out sooner. But, come Cyber Monday itself, there will be more laptops to come from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg. With potentially some surprises from Walmart too.

When you're talking about sub-£1,000 gaming laptops you're really looking at best an RTX 2060 or RX 5600M, but if you go down to the sub-£500 level there are still some discrete GPU options that may still net you decent 1080p frame rates.

Below are all the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far. We'll continue to update this page throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday proper, adding the best deals to the top, and removing deals that have expired.

Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals

Sliced Razer Blade 15 | Intel i7 | RTX 2060 | 512GB SSD | £1,839 £1,349.99 at Ebuyer (save £489)

Razer's iconic Blade gaming laptops are some of the most desirable mobile machines around, and while you can bag cheaper RTX 2060-based notebooks, none can match this 15-inch machine's style, build-quality, or the rest of its spec. With 16GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD as standard, it's a tasty lappy.

Razer Blade Pro 17 | Intel i7 | RTX 2070 | £2,299.92 £1,599.98 at Ebuyer (save £700)

This Razer Blade Pro 17 really is something special, and a complete steal right now at £700 off. It features the powerful combo of an 8-core, 16-thread Core i7-10875H alongside an RTX 2070 MaxQ for a great gaming powerhouse that can make real use of the 17.3-inch 300Hz 1080p screen. The spec is rounded off with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for an altogether awesome gaming machine.

HP Omen Laptop | Ryzen 7 4800H | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,299.99 £1,099.99 at HP (save £200)

This is a lot of laptop for your money. The Ryzen 7 4800H at its heart is an 8-core, 16-thread beast that can boost up to 4.2GHz. Pairing it with the 1660 Ti makes for a solid gaming experience at the screen's native 1080p resolution. You get 8GB of RAM, which is a fine starting point, while the 512GB SSD gives you plenty of room for your games. This is a great deal at £200 off its usual price.

Dell G5 15 (AMD) | Ryzen 5 | RX 5600M | £968.99 £806.64 at Dell (save £162)

With the code 'BF15', you get a total of £142 savings on a really well performing laptop. It manages to keep up with the more expensive Nvidia RTX 2060 configurations, and with a speedy 1080p 144Hz screen, you can get some fast paced gaming done, no problems. The only real downsides are weak speakers and a plastic lid—but if you wear headphones anyway, and are careful...

Dell G5 15 | Core i7 | RTX 2070 | £1,549 £1,316.64 at Dell (save £232)

Similarly, the 'BF15' coupon code will grant an overall saving of over £250. For that price, you're getting a dandy 2nd Gen RTX GPU, backed by the powerful 10th gen Intel Core i7. It boasts a speedy 144Hz screen, and though at 1080p you may not be able to see every tiny detail of the RTX heaven laid before you, it'll deliver great FPS, with minimal screen tear, on plenty of top games.

Lenovo Legion Y540 15 | Intel i5 | RTX 2060 | £1,299.99 £899.99 at Lenovo (save £400)

If you use the coupon code 'BLACKFRIDAY' at the checkout, you're looking at a £400 savings on a quality mid-range laptop. The 256GB SSD may only store a few graphics-heavy games at once, but the Lenovo Legion will deliver winning performance with most modern games at 1080p with ray tracing on. Plus, free shipping.

Dell G7 17 | Intel i7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,418.99 £1,049.99 at Dell (save £369)

Use the coupon code 'BF15' at the checkout, to get a total of £229.84 savings on this flashy lappy. For that, you'll get the power of the 10th gen Intel chip, backed by Nvidias GTX 1660 Ti, a sturdy performer when it comes to current-gen, non-RTX graphics. All this with a speedy 512GB SSD, and with a 144Hz 1080p screen, you shouldn't see an oz of screen tear—nor should your FPS drop below 60 on Ultra settings with that GPU.

Aorus 7 | Intel i7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,499 £1,251.99 at Amazon (save £247)

An incredible saving on a punchy 17.3-inch laptop here, with a powerful CPU and the still very relevant GTX 1660 Ti packed in. It may not be up on the ray-tracing trend, but the sheer quality means this is still worth a look. If you're not into all that RTX-on stuff and just wanna get some old fashioned 1080p gaming in on the go, it may be the laptop for you.

Alienware m15 R2 | Intel i7 | RTX 2060 | £1,999 £1,799.99 at Amazon (save £200)

That's almost £200 savings on a very decent machine, one that will bring you into the age of ray tracing—in style. Although it's harbouring one of the lower end Nvidia RTX GPUs, the Intel Core i7 paired with 16GB RAM should mean it'll handle most games at a decent FPS. And, the 144Hz 1080p screen is a touch above average too.

MSI GF65 Thin | Intel i7 | GTX 1660 Ti | £1,239.99 £999 at Ebuyer (save £240)

Although there's no RTX capability here, this is a great mid-range laptop with dedicated graphics and a nice big screen. The performance is good enough to handle most of today's top games on ultra graphics settings at 1080p, no problems. Really, this ones hard to beat, especially with savings of over £240.

Cyber Monday Office Laptop deals

Huawei Matebook D14 | Intel i5 | £699.99 £499 at AO (save £200)

No dedicated graphics with this one, but a high-quality machine, all the same. The 10th Gen core i5 is paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. You're looking at a well-built, fast charging machine offering 10 hours battery life for standard tasks, not a bad deal. Apparently, it can play Fortnite and Rocket League happily, as well.

HP 14s-dq1505sa | Intel i7 | £699 £599 at Currys (save £100)

This 14-inch laptop is a compact little powerhouse. It may not have a dedicated GPU, but the 10th gen, quad-core Intel i7's integrated graphics and 8GB RAM mean it'll handle a host of creative tasks. It'll even run the Sims 4, if that's your bag. Comes with a decent-sized 512GB SSD, too, and right now it's £100 off.

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming laptop

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will deliver high-performance hardware for a knockdown price. But it doesn't automatically scan that just because something has a three-figure discount that it will be worth the money. You need to keep an eye on what parts are being used, what else you get for your cash, and whether it's actually right for you.

We're at a crossroads in PC gaming tech right now; at the end of one generation and the beginning of another. That's mostly in the desktop PC space, however, with new laptop graphics cards, and mobile gaming CPUs not expected until early next year.

But companies are still aiming to shift stock so expect some discounts on current-gen kit. Don't be fooled into parting with money for anything beyond the last generation of GPUs, however. It's unlikely there'll be a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series graphics card inside it that's worth buying this Black Friday.

Keep an eye out for storage, and memory size too. That's most true at the low end of the market, where manufacturers may aim to keep prices low by using single sticks of memory and therefore halving the potential memory bandwidth. That might not be a problem in the very cheapest of gaming laptops, however, where the GPU will make the most difference to your experience.