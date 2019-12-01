Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal: get this GTX 1650-powered laptop for just £700

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

If you're looking to take your PC gaming on the go then the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is a great option to get the power and performance of a desktop without breaking the bank. Thanks to the Cyber Monday deals, this Dell G3 15 gaming laptop is currently £699.99 from an original price of £920 saving you £220.

Many of the best gaming laptops range from anywhere between £1000 - £1500 when on sale, and although it isn't the most powerful, the Dell G3 15 is a flexible and affordable option for a 15" sleek, portable gaming laptop.

Just because it's not the most powerful doesn't mean that it doesn't have great specs. The main reason the Dell G3 15 caught our attention is for its GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR5. Our Hardware editor Jarred gave it a 75 score in his review and liked how it was great for small builds which makes it perfect for laptop gaming.

If you've had your eye on a mid-range gaming laptop then you can purchase the Dell G3 15 by checking out the deal below. But be quick because just under 70% of them have been claimed (at time of writing).

