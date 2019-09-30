Cuphead has sold 5 million copies, is on sale, and can be played in Tesla cars

Cuphead is now two years old and has sold five million copies across all platforms. To celebrate, Studio MDHR are planning "5 days of fun and giveaways" which begins with a sale of 20% off their game, no matter where you buy it from. Steam, Humble, GOG, it's on sale everywhere. Except in Tesla cars, I guess, where you can get the first zone for free as part of software version 10.0, and play it while you're parked using a USB controller.

Cuphead's downloadable expansion The Delicious Last Course is due out next year, and there's still a Netflix TV series on the way as well. Exciting times to be a cup or mug.