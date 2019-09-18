Cube World beta will kick off next week, but you need alpha access to play it

(Image credit: Picroma)

After half a decade of silence, Cube World re-emerged this month with news that it will launch on Steam later this year. But if you're among those who purchased the alpha version of the game years ago, here's good news: a beta kicks off on September 23, and owners of the current game will get a Steam code dropped into their Picroma account.

That's according to a new post on the game's official subreddit. The beta is for the version of the game that will launch on Steam, which is scheduled to release some time in late September or October, according to an announcement made earlier this month. The bad news is, if you don't currently have alpha access then you can rule out getting into the beta, unless something changes between now and next week.

Cube World developer Wolfram von Funck opened up about the game's long silence in a blogpost shortly after the Steam announcement. von Funck has also been publishing gifs and screenshots on his Twitter page, with the below demonstration of the game's world map the highlight among them.