Ryse: Son of Rome coming to PC this fall, with 4K resolution boost

Xbox One launch title Ryse: Son of Rome is coming to PC this Autumn/Fall, Crytek has announced . They'll be publishing the digital version themselves, while Deep Silver will be distributing boxed copies of the game. Either way, you'll be getting all the DLC to date, along with the content from the special edition of the game. More excitingly, 4K resolution will be supported in the PC version, giving PC Gamer's Ben Griffin another game to ogle for his showcase .

Roman legion stab-'em-up Ryse wasn't particularly well received for its apparently simplistic combat, but it seemed to fare better as a visual showcase for the Xbox One. Now that it's been unshackled from that console, Crytek are of the opinion that it will be a "benchmark PC graphics showcase this year and probably for a long time in future".

The included DLC will comprise a bunch of character skins and arena maps, along with the Survival mode, instant access to the Ruins map, and a sword that was previously only bundled with the special edition.

Given Crytek's recent troubles , and mysterious recovery, a port of an existing game makes a lot of sense. Ryse is heading to PC sometime in the next few months, and it looks like this: