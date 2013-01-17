Crysis 3's latest trailer tours the innards of its new gun

After the last video inexplicably decided to be backwards, I was wondering what the gimmick for the next in Crysis 3's 7 Wonders series would be. Maybe it would play upside-down, or entirely in sepia, or be madly rotating like a hyper-violent level of Super Hexagon. Turns out it was none of the above. Instead, we get a somewhat fetishistic view of the game's new Typhoon gun. Think the opening to Fight Club, with sci-fi weaponry replacing Edward Norton's head and face.

From the trailer description: "Meet the Typhoon: one of the world's most lethal weapons, firing 500 rounds a second." Yikes, not even Sasha can manage that much.

The narration is sticking with ridiculously overblown hyperbole then. "It's the purest form of expression" - really? Still, the Typhoon appears to be marvellous at shredding alien/robot things into tiny chunks. I look forward to doing that.

Crysis 3 is due out February 21 in Europe and Australia and February 19 in USA.