Counter-Strike: Global Offensive launches Operation Vanguard

Time again for Valve to unleash CS:GO players upon six newly chosen community maps. Operation Vanguard is the fifth such event, and is now available for purchase. With it, you'll not only get official server access to the community maps, but also a new "Operation Campaigns" system.

"A Campaign is comprised of a series of missions," explains Valve. "Completing a mission results in a Vanguard case drop, or a random drop from an existing weapon collection. Complete a sequence of missions within a Campaign to earn Challenge Stars and upgrade your Operation Vanguard Challenge Coin."

In addition, Arms Race mode has received an update—adding new rules and three new maps. To see a run-down of the how the mode now works, head over to Valve's official guide.

Vanguard is available now. For a full explanation of its changes, charge over to the Operation's micro-site.