Couch co-op Zelda-like The Swords of Ditto will be out in April

Devolver Digital announced today that The Swords of Ditto, the game we described last summer as "randomly generated co-op Zelda" designed to be played from the comfort of your couch, will be out on April 24. Naturally, the launch date news includes an updated trailer and some new screens showcasing the game in action.

The Swords of Ditto is a "compact action-RPG" that sets players, alone or in local co-op pairs (thus the pluralized "Swords" in the title), against a great evil plaguing a top-down fantasy realm. Success results in a statue paying tribute to your efforts, while failure leaves your items in a grave, to be found and used in the next adventure. Either way, evil is never fully vanquished, and your story carries over from one journey to the next.

But your actions will have a more direct impact on the land as well: "Take down Mormo and the world is a happier, brighter place," Devolver said, "but failure puts Ditto and its poor citizens into a dark, crumbling version of their world."

The Swords of Ditto will be available from Steam and GOG, and there's a website up at swordsofditto.com. Pricing hasn't been set.