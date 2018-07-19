Corsair's latest AIO liquid cooler promises to quietly chill your CPU for $120

Corsair has expanded its Hydro Pro Series closed-loop CPU coolers with the H100i Pro, the smallest and least expensive version yet. It features a 240mm radiator with a pair of 120mm magnetic levitation bearing fans, versus three of the same fans on the H150i Pro (360mm radiator) and two 140mm fans on the H115i Pro (280mm radiator).

As the smallest cooler of the bunch, the H100i Pro is an option for users with cramped builds. We haven't had a chance to test out this new model yet, but the reviews so far are promising, with the H100i Pro comparing favorably with its two bigger siblings. TomsHardware even saw better temps on the H100i Pro than the H150i Pro, albeit at the expense of some noise, while Guru3D noted only slightly higher temps.

We're anxious to see how it performs in our own labs. In the meantime, we can share some other specs. The cooler sports a redesigned cold-plate and low-noise pump, capped with aluminum trim and RGB lighting. The lighting is only on the pump and not the fans, similar to NZXT's approach with its previous generation Kraken coolers like the X61.

The H100i Pro is another product that ties into Corsair's iCue ecosystem. You can use the company's iCue software to adjust fan speeds and even set up detailed fan curves, adjust the pump speed, and of course configure the RGB lighting to sync with your system or to indicate CPU temps.

Corsair's H100i Pro cooler is available now for $119.99 direct from Corsair or at places like Amazon and Newegg.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.