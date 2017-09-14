Corsair’s 16GB DDR4-4600 RAM is its fastest frequency memory kit to date

Corsair is now part of a select group of memory makers to offer a DDR4 RAM kit rated to run at 4,600MHz. The company's new 16GB (2x8GB) Vengeance LPX was developed in partnership with ASRock for use in its X299 OC Formula motherboard and is the fastest memory Corsair offers.

This is the second DDR4-4600MHz kit we have seen, the other one belonging to G.Skill. That one also tapped ASRock and its X299 OC Formula motherboard, with an eye towards Intel's Core-X processors.

Like G.Skill's kit, Corsair's new RAM features hand-sorted Samsung B-die ICs. In other words, these kits use cherry-picked memory chips that are known to hit high speeds.

Corsair is a little more conservative with the timings on its kits—they're rated to run at 19-26-26-45 at 1.5V, whereas G.Skill's memory has slighter lower (faster) timings at 19-23-23-43 at 1.5V. Either Corsair is selecting from a wider range of Samsung B-die ICs, or its opting for slightly looser timings for stability.

You don't need an ultra-fast memory kit for gaming, as any gains in performance will be minimal and not in line with the asking price—in this case, $550. These kits are designed for professional overclockers and enthusiasts with money to burn for bragging rights.

This kit will be available September 21. In the meantime, Corsair put out a slightly slower 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-4500 kit with 19-19-19-39 timings at 1.5V that is available now. Corsair's press release says it has a $480 MSRP, though the company's asking price in its own online store is $505.