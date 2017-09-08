G.Skill launches an insanely fast 16GB DDR4-4600MHz memory kit

G.Skill will find any reason it can to push the envelope with high-speed memory, no matter how small the overall audience might be. For its latest memory kit, which is rated to run at 4,600MHz, G.Skill took inspiration from ASRock's new X299 OC Formula motherboard designed for extreme overclocking.

"Previously, the speed of DDR4-4600MHz was only achievable under extreme overclocking with liquid nitrogen cooling," G.Skill says.

That is obviously no longer the case. To achieve the high frequency, G.Skill turned to hand-selected Samsung B-die IC components. In other words, you're getting only the best performing memory chips with this kit.

Of course, few people need a DDR4-4600MHz kit. ASRock is offering one anyway, and it's been validated with an Intel Kaby Lake-X Core i7-7740X processor nestled into the aforementioned X299 OC Formula motherboard, as seen here:

The new memory kit is rated to hit 4600MHz at 19-23-23-43 timings at 1.5V. For the time being, it will only be available as a 16GB (2x8GB) kit. G.Skill did not say how much it will cost, only that will be available by the end of the month.