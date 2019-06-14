Corsair launches an ambidextrous gaming mouse for $40

Corsair this week added two new contenders for the best gaming mouse crown to its lineup, the Nightsword RGB and the M55 RGB Pro. We already posted a review of the Nightsword RGB, so there's nothing left to say about it. As for the M55 RGB Pro, however, there are some notable features.

The first is the design—it's an ambidextrous mouse, so it accommodates both left-handed and right-handed gamers. Accordingly, it has thumb buttons on both sides.

According to Corsair, it's also suitable for a variety of grip styles, including palm, claw, or fingertip. We haven't had a chance to play around with the M55 RGB Pro ourselves, so we can't substantiate Corsair's claim.

The M55 RGB Pro weighs 86 grams (0.19 pounds), compared to 119 grams (0.25 pounds) for the Nightsword RGB. As far as mice go, 86 grams is on the lighter side.

There are eight buttons in all, two of which you might never use, unless you're adept at using your pinky finger. Other specs include a PixelArt PAW3327 optical sensor with a 200-12,400 dpi range and dual-zone RGB lighting.

Corsair is obviously catering to a different demographic with the M55 RGB Pro compared to the Nightsword RGB. It lacks amenities like a tunable weight system and a contoured design. It's also half the price—the M55 RGB Pro is available now for $39.99 (€49.99).