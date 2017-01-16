Corsair Hydro Series H100i GTX liquid cooler can be had for $78

If you're in need of a cooling upgrade for your CPU, Corsair's Hydro Series H100i GTX all-in-one liquid cooling solution is on sale around the web. The best deal to be had is by going to Best Buy and using Visa checkout, which scores the cooler for just $78 with free shipping.

Best Buy has the H100i GTX on sale for $102. However, the Visa checkout option knocks another $25 off the price, which is how we arrived at $78. You can then choose free shipping or pick it up locally if your nearby Best Buy location has one in stock.

There is some confusion as to exactly which version Best Buy is selling: H100i GTX or the newer H100i v2. However, it doesn't really matter—a rep with Corsair stated on Reddit that it the H100i v2 is simply a rebadge of the H100i GTX.

Either way, what you're getting is an all-in-one liquid cooler with a 240mm radiator, dual SP120L PWM fans, and a copper plate. The cooler supports Corsair's Link utility to customize and monitor cooling performance.

Go here to grab the cooler at Best Buy. If you don't plan to use Visa checkout, you can snag the H100i v2 from Newegg for $93 after a $10 mail-in-rebate.

