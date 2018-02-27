Cooler Master's mesh white MasterCase H500P is ready for custom paint jobs

Cooler Master is releasing a mesh white version of its MasterCase H500P mid-tower that was first introduced in black around five months ago. While a new color option isn't in and of itself all that exciting, Cooler Master's angle is that it's ready to be painted, should you want to go that route.

"The H500P's design allows for easy disassembly. All of the panels can be easily taken off, ideal for CaseModders looking to paint their PC," Cooler Master says.

You can also disassemble the black version, though if you're interested in painting over the factory color, mesh white serves as a better primer (unless you want to add graphics to a black background).

The H500P sports a mesh front panel and an acrylic top panel. A pair of large 200mm RGB fans sit behind the mesh to pull cool air into the system. The case also comes with an RGB controller and a 1-to-3 splitter cable for the RGB fans.

An additional fan (140mm) is pre-installed in the rear. If more cooling is needed, users can install up to three 140mm/120mm or two 200mm fans up top. The case also supports liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm in both the front and top, while the rear can accommodate up to a 140mm radiator in place of the included fan.

For storage, there is a drive bay that can house up to five 2.5-inch SSDs, plus there are two additional mounts supporting both 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives.

The case also has a lightly tinted tempered glass side panel to show off your build. To go along with that, the case supports installing a graphics card vertically on top of the PSU shroud.

Cooler Masters says the mesh white version will be available for pre-sale starting today for $150.