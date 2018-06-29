Comcast and other ISPs experiencing widespread outages (Updated)

(Image credit: Flickr via Mike Mozart)

Update 2 (11:45 am PDT): Comcast says that the cause of the outages is a fiber cut at one of its "large backbone network partners," which may have affected other providers as well. "We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible," the company said in a statement on Twitter.

Update (11 am PDT): The Comcast issues we were experiencing earlier today have been resolved, and the number of downdetector.com reports is dropping. It's looking like no long Friday lunch for us. We'll keep an eye on any continuing outages and their cause throughout the day.

Original story: Comcast customers are reporting widespread internet outages, both to downdetector.com, which has received over 8,000 reports at the time of writing, and to the Comcast Twitter account. The company has confirmed that it's working to resolve problems.

I am using Comcast, and I am unable to access Twitter, so I had to ask another editor to find that tweet. Other PC Gamer staff members on Comcast are unable to access pcgamer.com, and are reporting problems with Verizon phones as well.

Spectrum, Verizon, and AT&T have also received a spike in reports on downdetector.com over the past hour. We'll update this post as we learn more.